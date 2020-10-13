Chief Minister directs introduction of e-work order, billing in Irrigation Deptt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday directed the authorities of irrigation department to introduce E-Work Order and E-Billing System to ensure cent percent transparency in the contracts of developmental schemes being executed by the department.

He was chairing a meeting to review the overall performance of the irrigation department held here which was attended by Finance Secretary Atif Rehman, Irrigation Secretary Tahir Khan, Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and Chief Engineer Irrigation Department Sahibzada Saeed and other high ups of the department.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about the progress made so far on various developmental schemes, reforms initiatives introduced in the department and other various related matters.

The chief minister has further directed the authorities for concrete steps to remove illegal encroachments on irrigation channels on permanent basis as well as to protect the water of these channels from all sorts of contamination and pollution.

Briefing the participants of the meeting about the developmental portfolio of the department, it was informed that a total of 243 developmental projects had been reflected in the Annual Development Program (ADP) within an allocation of Rs. 15806 million. It was further told that 70 developmental schemes had been included in the ADP of the Merged Areas with an allocation of Rs. 2031 million whereas work is in progress on 16 different developmental projects worth Rs. 4731 million under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

Regarding the projects of irrigation department included in the Public Sector Developmental Program (PSDP) it was informed that an amount of Rs. 4657 millions have been allocated for 12 number of projects under the PSDP.

While briefing the forum about the flagship projects of irrigation sector it was informed that substantial progress had been made on the raising of Baran Dam in district Bannu to enhance its storage capacity, adding that the approved cost of said project is Rs.

515.331 million.

Similarly, work on enhancing the storage capacity of Tanda Dam in district Kohat would be started by the January next year. It was told that an amount of Rs 100 million had been allocated during current fiscal year for the construction of Bara Dam in district Khyber adding that work on Pehur Hig Level Canal extension scheme is in progress for which an amount of Rs. 2559.525 million had been allocated.

The meeting was informed that various projects of construction of small dams in different districts were in pipeline including construction of 10 small dams in merged districts besides Khattak Banda dam in district Kohat, Pezu dam lakii Marwat, Chammak Maira dam Abbottabad, Sanam dam district Dir, Baz Ali dam in Kumrram.

While briefing the forum about reforms initiatives introduced in the department, it was told that Water Act 2020 had been approved from the provincial assembly.

Similarly, Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy had been approved by the provincial cabinet with the aim to ensure better and efficient management of water resources in the province.

The meeting was further informed that a five year implementation plan had also been chalked out in line with the national water policy in order to implement the Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy in its letter & spirit.

The chief minister also directed the high ups of the department for all kinds of steps to ensure the timely completion of the ongoing developmental schemes of the department saying that unnecessary delay in the developmental schemes will not be tolerated.