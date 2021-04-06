UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Directs Ministers To Monitor Sugar Price

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:39 PM

Chief Minister directs ministers to monitor sugar price

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the ministers to monitor sugar prices in all the divisions of the province, besides asking the line departments to submit a report about the stocks' situation as well as rates of sugar every day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the ministers to monitor sugar prices in all the divisions of the province, besides asking the line departments to submit a report about the stocks' situation as well as rates of sugar every day.

In a statement on Tuesday, CM Buzdar directed all concerned to ensure sufficient availability of sugar before and during the holy month of Ramazan.

He has asked the ministers and government officials to monitor sugar prices in all districts." No one would be allowed to exploit the poor strata", the CM asserted and vowed that protection of rights of the common man was prime responsibility of the government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has the capacity and commitment to fulfill the responsibility of protecting rights of citizens, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Poor Punjab Man Stocks All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

AJK lashes with unexpected heavy downpour

30 seconds ago

US steps up sanctions on powerful Mexican cartel

31 seconds ago

SM stops issuing permits to display food outside s ..

10 minutes ago

Pb livestock dept lunches new website

35 seconds ago

2047 successfully passed Dispenser, Paramedical co ..

4 minutes ago

Raja Basharat for strict security, COVID-19 SOPs d ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.