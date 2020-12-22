UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs Police To Start Snap Checking, Patrolling To Improve Law & Order In Sindh

Chief Minister directs police to start snap checking, patrolling to improve law & order in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday directed Sindh Police to start snap checking and extensive patrolling to further improve law and order situation in the province

He was presiding over a meeting on law and order held here at the CM's House which was attended by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor Murtza Wahab, Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajif Jamal Abro, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The IGP briefed the participants about overall law and order situation in the province while the briefing of the Adl IG Karachi was city- specific, said a press release issued here.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the IGP to ensure proper and extensive police patrolling in the city and other districts.

The targeted and intelligence-based operation launched against drug mafia, terrorists, outlaws and the street criminals should be continued, he added.

He said the responsibility of the police department was to ensure proper protection of the public and their property. "Alhamdullah, the overall law and order situation in the province is satisfactory but we have to made it an exemplary," he said.

ACS Home Usman Chahar briefed the chief minister about the measures taken to implement COVID-19 standard operational procedures (SOPs) in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

