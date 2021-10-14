UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Directs Provision Of Newspapers To Prisoners

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:05 PM

Chief Minister directs provision of newspapers to prisoners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the ACS (Home) and information secretary to ensure regular availability of newspapers in barracks for prisoners.

The chief minister said, "I am fully committed to rectify the obsolete system as I have visited more than 20 prisons.

" He said the institutional transformation would change the prisoners as law-abiding citizens and added that the 5.5 billion rupees jail package would bring real changes. It was a comprehensive plan to provide relief to the prisoners and jails officials, he continued.

