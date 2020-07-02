UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs Simplifying Building By Laws, Land Business Procedure To Attract Private Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:01 AM

Chief Minister directs simplifying building by laws, land business procedure to attract private sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the high ups of all the relevant departments of the provincial government to sit together and devise a workable and feasible plan along with realistic timelines for implementation to boost the housing and construction sectors by making it attractive for private sector investment.

He further directed the relevant quarters to propose necessary amendments in the relevant by laws, rules and regulations in order to make the cumbersome process of land purchase, approval of building plan and all other procedures involved in private housing schemes to make it easier and thus attractive for private sector investors.

He issued these= directives while chairing a high level meeting held here on Wednesday to deliberate upon matters to boost the housing and construction sectors in order to create employment opportunities in the prevailing corona situation. Various matters and options to provide maximum facilitation and incentives to private sector investors were discussed threadbare.

Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Law, Sultan Khan, minister for Housing, Amjad Ali Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Local Government, administrative secretaries of the relevant departments and concerned quarters attended the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed matters related to legislation in order to give legal status to the tax exemptions given to the construction industry through ordinance and executive order in the corona context. It was decided at the meeting to take the required measures to protect all the legal rights of investors as well as the end user of housing schemes.

The meeting also discussed possibilities of extending loan facilities to the investors through banks as well as the opportunities of Public Private Partnerships to boost the housing sector in the province. The Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to propose necessary amendments in the relevant by law, rules and regulations to simplify all the processes of private housing schemes, and to present the same provincial cabinet for approval in its next meeting.

Mahmood khan remarked that there was huge potential for investment in housing sector in the province adding that the provincial government, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will take steps on priority basis to boost the sector with an aim to create maximum employment opportunities. He directed all the relevant departments for taking necessary steps to make visible progress to boost the housing and construction sectors within next couples of months.

