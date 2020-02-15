UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs Sindh BoR To Submit Report Of Expired Leases

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:03 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Sindh Board of Revenue (BoR) to submit a detailed report of the expired leases granted in old city in the cabinet so that they could be decided

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Sindh board of Revenue (BoR) to submit a detailed report of the expired leases granted in old city in the cabinet so that they could be decided.

The meeting was attended by Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, SMBR Qazi Shahid Parvez, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Member LU Aijaz Baloch and others, said a statement on Saturday.

The renewal lease policy must contain different options along with rate of the lease so that decision could be made according.

Sindh Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob said that in pursuance of the decision taken in the cabinet on August 3, 2019 regarding renewal of lease granted for building purpose in the city a committee under the Minister for Revenue was constituted.

The other members of the committee were Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, SMBR Qazi Shahid Parvez, member LU and deputy commissioners of East and South.

He said that there were 1407 quarters, 1043 in garden East and 364 in garden west expired in 1995. Some plots have got renewal of their lease during 2007 to 2011 and 2012 to 2017. Majority of the plots/properties have not been renewed.

The SMBR Qazi Shahid said that the rates of renewal of expired leases made during the year 2007 to 2011-12 to 2017 were not applicable now. Therefore, new rates may be decided.

At this the chief minister directed the Minister Revenue to submit a summary for cabinet about the expired leases and the proposed rates and other proposals, if any, so that the cabinet could discuss the matter and decide accordingly.

