Chief Minister directs SNGPL to ensure interrupted gas supply in winter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan has directed the officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) to take all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to consumers across the during winter season.

He said that consumers should not face the problem of gas load shedding and low pressure in winter.

Chief Minister said this while presiding over a meeting to review progress on measures to overcome low gas pressure and load shedding in other districts of the province, including the provincial capital Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by MPA Fazal Hakeem, Mian Sharafat Ali, General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited, Arbab Saqib and other concerned officials.

The meeting was apprised about steps being taken by the SNGPL to overcome low gas pressure and load shedding in the province.

The meeting was informed that low gas pressure due to some technical issue developed last week which has been resolved now .

The SNGPL officials assured that there would be no problem of gas load shedding in the coming days in the province.

The officials said that for the uninterrupted supply of gas in Peshawar, an additional 15 to 20 MMCF was being added in the system on daily basis.

Similarly, the supply of gas to Swat district has doubled with laying of 102 km long transmission line to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas.

In addition, work is underway on a new project to address the problem of low gas pressure areas in the province on a permanent basis.

Chief Minister directed the SNGPL officials to take prompt steps for the timely completion of new gas projects in the province so that the problems of low gas pressure and load shedding faced by the domestic consumers could be resolved on permanent basis.