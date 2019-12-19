Chief Minister directs speedy utilization of funds on merged areas' developmental schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday directed speedy utilization of funds being provided for developmental schemes in tribal areas and said that concerned departments should achieve set targets within stipulated time period

He was presiding over a progress review meeting on developmental projects in newly merged districts. Advisor to Chief Minister on Merged Areas Ajmal Wazir, MPAs Ghazan Jamal, Iqbal Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments and other relevant high officials attended the meeting.

CM said that speedy implementation of developmental projects was needed to provide relief to tribal people. "All the departments are responsible to complete their targets within the stipulated time and there is no space for time wastage", he said.

Mahmood Khan also directed convening of next meeting in 15 days and said that complete details regarding physical progress on schemes and utilization of released funds would be reviewed in the meeting. He also directed provision of staff in healthcare institutions and schools of tribal areas on war footings.

On the occasion, Chief Minister was briefed about progress made so far on development portfolio of newly merged tribal districts including Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP), Quick Impact Projects (QIP) and Annual Development Plan (ADP).

The meeting was informed that Accelerated Implementation Plan is the three-year plan of a strategy through which Rs 1000 billion would be spent in next ten years. It was said that a comprehensive draft of AIP Policy has also been prepared by Planning and Development Department that after finalization would be tabled before cabinet for approval.

Furthermore, a plan to monitor and track implementation based on different improvement areas have also been finalized. The entire programme would be overseen by a steering committee in the chair of Finance Minister and the performance would be monitored fortnightly.

In connection to Quick Impact Projects for merged areas, the meeting was informed that works on 17 projects out of total 19 quick impact approved projects have been started and Rs 4424.81 million out of total allocation amounting to Rs 8458.57 have been released for aforementioned Quick Impact Projects.

Participants of meeting was told that total number of 1,119 schemes were planned costing of Rs 146 billion in merged areas.

The Chief Minister urged concerned to pay special attention to health and education sector of tribal districts. He also sought complete details of staff hiring, purchasing of equipments and upgrading of educational and healthcare facilities.

He also directed to install solar units in 300 mosques of tribal districts and disbursement of interest free loans under Insaf Rozgar Scheme within next two months.