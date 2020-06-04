Chief Minister directs strict implementation on SoPs against COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday directing the authorities to ensure strict implementation on SoPs formulated to avoid COVID-19, said that violation of the SoPs would not be tolerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday directing the authorities to ensure strict implementation on SoPs formulated to avoid COVID-19, said that violation of the SoPs would not be tolerated.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in Rahim Yar Khan to review situation regarding coronavirus pandemic and locusts attack.

Usman Buzdar said that every possible step would be taken for protection of the people from coronavirus.

Markets and bazaars which were not following SoPs, would be sealed, said the CM.

In Bahawalpur, he said that three field hospitals set up for coronavirus patients were having the capacity of 505 beds. There were 752 positive cases of COVID-19 whereas 370 have been recovered so far.

He said that effective measures were being taken to combat locusts attack in Bahawalpur region whereas protective steps against dengue were also being taken.

An effective surveillance mechanism had been evolved for protection from locusts as 95535 hectare area has been sprayed while two helicopters and more than 50 vehicles were in use against locusts, he said.

The Chief Minister said that services of experts had also been acquired to control locusts attack.

He said a total of 6666 metric ton wheat had been recovered from hoarders and FIRs were registered against 118.

Usman Buzdar said and amount of 7.5 billion rupees had been disbursed among 6.3 lac families of Bahawalpur under Ehsaas Programme.

Senior Member board of Revenue, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, RPO, Bahawalpur, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan, DG PDMA and others attended the meeting.