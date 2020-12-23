UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs Strict Monitoring Of Development Schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed strict monitoring of ongoing development schemes to ensure their timely completion in a transparent manner.

In a statement issued here, the CM directed that the parliamentarians, as well as the secretaries, commissioners and deputy commissioners should regularly monitor development schemes in their areas. He made it clear that no compromise would be made on the quality of development projects. The officials concerned should check the standard of construction work and a formal certificate be taken about it.

The timely completion of the development schemes was imperative to facilitate the people, he added and emphasized that any delay would not be tolerated.

The monitoring of development schemes was aimed to ensure transparency as bungling was a story of the past. No one would be allowed to plunder as development schemes were initiated with the hard-earned money of the people.

The divisional and district level monitoring committees should review progress in their areas and send their reports to the CM Office, he added.

