Chief Minister directs suspension of Excise officer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to suspend Excise & Taxation Officer Mian Muhammad Sadiq upon public complaints and negligence from duty during his Bhakkar visit.

Secretary Excise & Taxation Department had issued orders in this regard.

The CM had made it clear that the officers failing to solve genuine problems of the people have no place in the province.

It was the prime duty of the officers to resolve public complaints and no negligenceor dereliction of duty will be tolerated in this regard, the CM added.

