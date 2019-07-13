Chief Minister directs timely completion of Swat Motorway

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of Swat Motorway and blacktopping of 35.25 KM Mingora to Malam Jabba road

He was chairing a meeting regarding development of communication infrastructure in the province.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani, Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister C&W Akbar Ayub Khan, Secretary C&W, MD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and other officials.

He said that flagship developmental projects of government would boost economic activities in the entire country.

The CM said that design revision of second phase of project from Chakdara to Mingora and final design for the phase III of the project from Mingora to Chakri Bagh Dheri should also be completed by September this year. He also said that a separate presentation should be given on feasibility of Peshawar to DI Khan Motorway adding the motorway project would ensure access of newly merged tribal districts to major routes and help boosting trade and commerce.

The chief minister said that Hazara Motorway, Swat Motorway and Peshawar to DI Khan Motorway would not only connect major cities of the province but would develop trade communication routes for the entire region besides promoting boosting tourism.

The CM was also briefed on the progress of Malam Jabba road, SherKot to Hangu road and preparation of design for third phase of Swat Motorway that includes 42 Km road from Mingora to Bagh Dheri.

He was informed that 40 percent survey for third phase of the project has been completed that would have five interchanges including Mingora Kanju interchange, Malam Jabba Charbagh Interchange, Sher Palam Interchange, Matta KhwazaKhela Interchange and Bagh Dheri Chakdara Interchange.

He directed to complete feasibility study, design and PC1 of the project by September this year so that construction works may be initiated.

He said that after defeat of terrorism, we have been furnished with a chance to develop our future prospects and play a role for stability and development of the entire region.