Chief Minister Directs Timely Construction Of Water Courses In GZD Command Area

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:24 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Thursday directed authorities to ensure construction of water courses in Gomal Zam Dam (GZD) command area within stipulated time limit.

He was presiding over a progress review meeting regarding command area development program of Gomal Zam Dam Project here at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. The meeting was also attended by Minister Environment, Ishtiaq Urmar, Advisor to CM on Energy Hamayatullah, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Israr, Secretary Irrigation, Chief Engineer Irrigation, Project Director Gomal Zam Dam Muhammad Zubair and others.

CM also directed plantation along canal sites to prevent soil erosion in adjoining areas. He said that with completion of 462 water courses of command area would add nearly 200,000 acre of agriculture land besides significantly increase agriculture production in regions of Tank, Kulachi and D.I.Khan districts. He further stated that after completion of GZD project, the province would be self sufficient in wheat production.

The Chief Minister appreciated the concerned authorities over completion of 105 water courses under the command area development program of Gomal Zam Dam project. He said that no stone would be left unturned for early completion of Gomal Zam Dam project adding all possible resources and support would be provided according to revised PC-1 on priority basis.

The meeting was briefed in detail about command area development program and the progress made so far. The meeting was informed that total cost of the project is Rs.3337.6 million out of which foreign assistance is Rs.2200.8 million while share of the provincial government is 489.51 million in cash and 221.4 million in kind. Similarly, the share of farmers is 462.48 million.

It was further told that the project would save Rs 80 million annually by reducing flood losses while GZD has the capacity to generate 17.4 MW of electricity.

Participants were informed that GZD has been established in Kajuri Kach area of South Wazirstan and River Gomal and Zoab are main sources of the project. The height of the dam is 437 feet while the main canal is 60 Km long and length of all the distributaries is 369 Km. The storage capacity of the dam is around 11, 40, 000 acre feet.

The meeting was informed that in the revise PC-1, the number of water courses has been increased to 462 out of which 105 water courses have already been completed while 75 percent of construction work on the remaining has been done.

