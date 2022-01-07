Chief Minister directs timely drainage of rainwater

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed timely drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas due to incessant rains in different cities of the province.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said prompt steps should be taken by WASA and field administration for drainage of rainwater in minimum time.

Necessary resources should be utilized and officials should go out in the field instead of sitting in their offices to facilitate the citizens, he added.

Similarly, effective arrangements should also be made to keep the traffic flowing during the rains, concluded the CM.