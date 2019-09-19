Chief Minister directs to accelerate disbursement of loans among tribal people

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed to accelerate disbursement of interest free loans under Insaf Rozgar Scheme launched for the people of newly merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed to accelerate disbursement of interest free loans under Insaf Rozgar Scheme launched for the people of newly merged tribal districts.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding Insaf Rozgar scheme at Chief Minister Secretariat here Wednesday. Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Managing Director Bank of Khyber and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in details about progress being made for the implementation of Insaf Rozgar Scheme.

Addressing the meeting, CM said that "The scheme is intended to provide livelihood opportunities to youth of merged districts enabling them to initiate their own business".

Highlighting importance of the scheme, he stressed the need to speed up disbursement of loans so that maximum youth of merged districts could benefit from the scheme in a short period of time.

He said provincial government has launched Insaf Rozgar Scheme aiming wellbeing of merged districts and keeping in view unstable economic situation of erstwhile tribal areas.

Chief Minister said that speedy development and prosperity of tribal district is among the priority of government adding to achieve the objective transparent utilization of available resources has been ensured.