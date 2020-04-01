Chief Minister directs to accelerate Personal Protection Equipment preparation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The convener of expert forum constituted for conducting research on coronavirus Prof. Dr. Mehmood Shaukat, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Javaid Akram and other experts called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat, on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The convener of expert forum constituted for conducting research on coronavirus Prof. Dr. Mehmood Shaukat, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Javaid Akram and other experts called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat, on Tuesday.

The chief minister was told that the manufacturing of PPE as per international standard had been started in Punjab.

He directed to accelerate the manufacturing process of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

It was briefed in the meeting that the mask of N95 level was also being manufactured locally. Expert forum presented the report about their research and told the chief minster that forum was researching to cure the corona with different medicines and DRAP had approved the study of Punjab about coronavirus.

Genome of local corona virus was different form the Chinese coronavirus with nine changes so that foreign vaccine could be ineffective for it.

The chief minister was briefed that Corona Test Kits would also be manufactured at local level. Test use of anti-bodies test kit was in progress. Two special triage centers would be established where corona patients would be referred after initial check up.

Usman Buzdar said that all out resources would be provided for the research on corona virus. He said that ability would soon be achieved for providing protection kit and other items at local level. Locally manufactured PPE and vaccine would be effective and be available at reasonable rates, he added.

Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat and others were also present.