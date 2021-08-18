Chief Minister Directs To Apprehend Culprits Involved In Woman Groping
Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:37 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the police to apprehend the culprits involved in groping of a woman at Greater Iqbal Park by identifying them through video footage.
In a statement, he assured that the government will go to every extent to provide justiceto the affected.
It was a most regrettable, as well as tragic incident, and the state wasresponsible to fulfill the requirements of justice, he added.