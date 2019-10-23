UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs To Complete OLMT Project At Earliest

Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:57 PM

Chief Minister directs to complete OLMT project at earliest

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to make operational Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project for providing transport facilities to the commuters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to make operational Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project for providing transport facilities to the commuters.

He said that fare of train would be fixed up to purchasing power of the common man. Usman Buzdar was presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday to review the project.

He was briefed regarding the project, its maiden run on test trial basis by electricity. He was informed that work on 13 stations from Dera Gujran to Anarkali has been completed and Orange Line Metro Train would become operational from Dera Gujran to Anarkali from 28th of October.

The work on 11 stations would be completed by early November and after it, test trial of the metro train by electricity on the complete track would be conducted.

Provincial Minister Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Principal Secretary to CM, officials of Punjab Mass Transit Authority, DG LDA and officers concerned attended the meeting.

