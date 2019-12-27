UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Directs To Complete Recruitment In Schools Of Merged Districts

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:33 PM

Chief Minister directs to complete recruitment in schools of merged districts

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed completion of recruitment against more than 3500 vacancies in over 600 schools of newly merged tribal districts by April 1st 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed completion of recruitment against more than 3500 vacancies in over 600 schools of newly merged tribal districts by April 1st 2020.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting convened to review progress of development portfolio in education sector of merged districts, here on Friday.

He also directed that test for recruitment of teachers should be held in the respective districts.

He also directed education department to conduct surprise visit of educational institutions in merged areas to ensure quality education. He directed authorities to initiate steps for terminating teachers having fake documents and those who have been absent from their respective educational institutions.

Chief Minister also sought a complete report of missing facilities in educational institutions directing recruitments in merged areas from local communities. He also directed education department to relax the rules for upgrading of schools and hiring of teachers and added that teachers should not be transferred once appointed.

He also directed elected representatives of merged districts and education department to mutually identify cases related to schools upgrading and establishment of new schools.

The meeting was informed that substantial progress has been made in ADP projects, Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) and Quick Impact Projects (QIP) in developmental schemes handed over to provincial government during current financial year.

It was said that a total of Rs.154.63 million have been utilized against released budget of Rs.477.56 million in 139 Annual Development Program projects whereas Rs.7686 million have been allocated for 18 developmental projects under the AIP.

CM stated that scheme for providing text books will be shifted to current budget from next financial year as per practice in the settled districts. Under the provision of stipends and scholarship to students of merged areas, the AIP projects included stipends to boys and girls of Primary and secondary schools for which Rs.2540 million have been allocated that would benefit 543,085 students.

Different developmental projects including education voucher scheme, foundation assisted schools and new schools program will be implemented under private sector engagements to address access, equity and quality education challenges.

Provincial Minister Hasham Inamullah, Advisor to CM on education Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor to CM for Merged District Ajmal Wazir, MPAs from merged districts including Naseer Wazir, Ghazan Jamal, Muhammad Shafiq, Syed Iqbal Mian and Anwar Zeb Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Budget Visit Progress April 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister condemns unprovoked Indian Shel ..

3 minutes ago

Regulations Set by Montreux Convention to Remain U ..

3 minutes ago

KP Public Service Commission schedules ability tes ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division hold open kachehr ..

3 minutes ago

Subaru Recalls Over 42,000 Cars From Russia Due to ..

9 minutes ago

NATO Conducted 17% More Military Exercises in Arct ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.