Chief Minister directs to complete recruitment in schools of merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed completion of recruitment against more than 3500 vacancies in over 600 schools of newly merged tribal districts by April 1st 2020

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting convened to review progress of development portfolio in education sector of merged districts, here on Friday.

He also directed that test for recruitment of teachers should be held in the respective districts.

He also directed education department to conduct surprise visit of educational institutions in merged areas to ensure quality education. He directed authorities to initiate steps for terminating teachers having fake documents and those who have been absent from their respective educational institutions.

Chief Minister also sought a complete report of missing facilities in educational institutions directing recruitments in merged areas from local communities. He also directed education department to relax the rules for upgrading of schools and hiring of teachers and added that teachers should not be transferred once appointed.

He also directed elected representatives of merged districts and education department to mutually identify cases related to schools upgrading and establishment of new schools.

The meeting was informed that substantial progress has been made in ADP projects, Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) and Quick Impact Projects (QIP) in developmental schemes handed over to provincial government during current financial year.

It was said that a total of Rs.154.63 million have been utilized against released budget of Rs.477.56 million in 139 Annual Development Program projects whereas Rs.7686 million have been allocated for 18 developmental projects under the AIP.

CM stated that scheme for providing text books will be shifted to current budget from next financial year as per practice in the settled districts. Under the provision of stipends and scholarship to students of merged areas, the AIP projects included stipends to boys and girls of Primary and secondary schools for which Rs.2540 million have been allocated that would benefit 543,085 students.

Different developmental projects including education voucher scheme, foundation assisted schools and new schools program will be implemented under private sector engagements to address access, equity and quality education challenges.

Provincial Minister Hasham Inamullah, Advisor to CM on education Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor to CM for Merged District Ajmal Wazir, MPAs from merged districts including Naseer Wazir, Ghazan Jamal, Muhammad Shafiq, Syed Iqbal Mian and Anwar Zeb Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.