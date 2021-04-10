UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs To Ensure Approval Of PC-I Of Proposed Projects From PDWP Within One Week

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:46 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed concerned authorities to ensure approval of PC-I of proposed projects from Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) within one week so that they could be forwarded to federal government for inclusion in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed concerned authorities to ensure approval of PC-I of proposed projects from Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) within one week so that they could be forwarded to Federal government for inclusion in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting on development projects to be proposed for inclusion in PSDP 2021-22.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries of concerned departments.

CM also directed provincial departments to nominate an officer as a focal person to keep liaison with relevant federal forum to ensure timely approval of PC1s from Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

He also directed close monitoring of ongoing PSDP projects to ensure utilization of funds by end of current fiscal year.

The meeting was told that a total of 36 projects costing Rs. 443 billion would be proposed for inclusion in upcoming PSDP out of which PC1s of some eight projects had been cleared from PDWP and submitted to federal government.

It was told that 13 PC1s were cleared by PDWP that would be submitted to federal government shortly whereas 13 PC1s would be cleared by PDWP within a week time.

The meeting was was informed that a total of four communication sector projects worth Rs 326 billion, 15 irrigation sector projects worth Rs 21 billion, four projects of Rs. 14 billion in agriculture sector, four projects of public health engineering worth Rs 10 billion and three projects worth Rs 53 billion in energy sector would be proposed for inclusion in upcoming PSDP.

