Chief Minister directs to ensure availability of fever medicine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed that availability of fever medicine at medical stores be ensured so that patients may not face any difficulty in this regard.

While issuing directions to the provincial minister for health and secretary of the health department from Saudi Arabia, the CM directed the officials concerned to submit a report after inspecting the records of medicine companies and stockists, says a news release.

He said the supply and demand should be regularly checked to ensure the availability of fever medicine and action be initiated against those creating an artificial shortage.

The health minister telephonically informed the chief minister that fever medicine wereavailable at medical stores due to effective steps by the government and there wasno shortage of fever medicine.

