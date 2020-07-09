Chief Minister directs to ensure availability of flour at fixed prices

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday directed the food department and the administration to take every step for ensuring availability of flour at a fixed rate within 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday directed the food department and the administration to take every step for ensuring availability of flour at a fixed rate within 24 hours.

The chief minister made it clear that hoarders would not be allowed to exploit people on sale of flour at an excessive rate.

Action would be initiated against those involved in overcharging, he warned and said he would not tolerate any delay in the provision of flour to people at a fixed rate after the release of government wheat to flour mills.

The CM directed that decisions of the government should strictly be implemented andadministrative machinery should fulfill its responsibility against hoarders.