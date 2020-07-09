UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Directs To Ensure Availability Of Flour At Fixed Prices

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 07:53 PM

Chief Minister directs to ensure availability of flour at fixed prices

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday directed the food department and the administration to take every step for ensuring availability of flour at a fixed rate within 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday directed the food department and the administration to take every step for ensuring availability of flour at a fixed rate within 24 hours.

The chief minister made it clear that hoarders would not be allowed to exploit people on sale of flour at an excessive rate.

Action would be initiated against those involved in overcharging, he warned and said he would not tolerate any delay in the provision of flour to people at a fixed rate after the release of government wheat to flour mills.

The CM directed that decisions of the government should strictly be implemented andadministrative machinery should fulfill its responsibility against hoarders.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Sale Government Wheat Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

11 minutes ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

14 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

18 minutes ago

Zakat Fund approves disbursement of AED92 million ..

41 minutes ago

Greenpeace Activists Hang Climate Change Banner Ov ..

3 minutes ago

State Dept. Says China Should Meet Russia to Consi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.