Chief Minister Directs To Ensure COVID-19 SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 10:23 PM

Chief Minister directs to ensure COVID-19 SOPs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) during the ongoing recruitment process in Punjab Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) during the ongoing recruitment process in Punjab Police.

He said that the proliferation ratio of COVID-19 had increased in Punjab, therefore, all precautionary measures should be strictly followed.

On the direction of CM, IG Punjab Inam Ghani has issued instruction for strict implementation on coronavirus SOPs.

IG Punjab has directed all officers and officials to implement coronavirus SOPsand pay special attention regarding use of face-masks, sanitizers, gloves, protectivekits besides other instructions.

