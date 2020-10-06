Chief Minister directs to ensure effective steps against coronavirus

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned quarters for adopting necessary steps to effectively deal with the possible outbreak of Coronavirus in the upcoming winter season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned quarters for adopting necessary steps to effectively deal with the possible outbreak of Coronavirus in the upcoming winter season.

Such directions were were given so that the possible outbreak of the pandemic could be contained and loss of human lives could be minimized.

The CM issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of Health Department held here the other day, said an official handout issued on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Finance, Aatif Rehman, Principal Secretary to CM, Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain, Special Secretary Health Farooq Jamil and other relevant officials of health department attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the current situation of Coronavirus in the province and preparations of the government to deal with the possible outbreak of the virus.

The Chief Minister further directed to adopt effective mechanism of close coordination amongst government departments.

The Chief Minister also directed the high ups of health department to ensure the availability of all the required medicines and medical equipments in the public sector hospitals and to enhance the overall testing capacities for suspected Coronavirus patients.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure strict implementation of SoPs in educational institutions in order to avoid the possible outbreak of the virus.

Expressing his satisfaction on the preparations of Health Department, the CM directed to further improve the preparations and to have vigilant eye on the situation.

Mahmood Khan said that the government, because of its effective strategy and timely response, had been able to effectively deal the first wave of Coronavirus and added that if there comes second wave of the virus, the government is prepared to deal with it more effectively.