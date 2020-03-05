Chief Minister directs to expedite work on establishment of Kalam Development Authority

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed all the concerned quarters to expedite work on the establishment of the proposed Kalam Development Authority so that tourists spots in the area could be preserve and maintained to boost tourism activities therein

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed all the concerned quarters to expedite work on the establishment of the proposed Kalam Development Authority so that tourists spots in the area could be preserve and maintained to boost tourism activities therein.

He also directed the relevant quarters to give final touches to the arrangements for holding Dera Jaat festival and Kalam festival.

He issued these directives during a briefing given to him on the steps taken for the promotion of foreign and domestic tourism in the province here on Thursday.

It was informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Project (KITE) has been launched for boosting tourism activities across the province. Under the project road infrastructures were being improved in the existing and newly identified tourists sites of the province to facilitate the easy access of tourists.

Major road infrastructure schemes under the KITE project include Thandiani road, Mankyal, Bada Sehrai, Shishi Koh to Madaklasht road, Supat valley road. It was further informed on the occasion that huge amount has been approved for such other projects under the Annual Development Program (ADP) of the provincial government as well.

Under the ADP schemes an amount of Rs.2937 million has been approved for different roads in Hazara division and an amount of Rs.1999 million have been approved for various roads in Malakand division. Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on Information Ajmal Wazir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Tourism, Secretary C&W and other relevant high ups attended the briefing.

The forum was further informed that steering committee of the project has approved a work plan of Rs.840.213 million while Project Management Unit has also been setup to monitor the smooth and speedy implementation of the project.

A feasibility study is underway for the design of four tourism roads while Under Directorate of Archeology a scheme of Rs.529 million has also been sent for approval.

It was told that provision of capacity building services Rs.4.760 million to Directorate of Archeology has been also included in the project.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to give special attention to promote tourism in the newly merged Districts as there is huge potential of tourism in the area; and added that a scheme to this effect be included in the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP).