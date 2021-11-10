UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Directs To Improve Law & Order Situation In Province

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:59 PM

Chief Minister directs to improve law & order situation in province

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the provincial cabinet committee on law & order should direct divisional and district committees to regularly hold meetings for improving law & order situation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the provincial cabinet committee on law & order should direct divisional and district committees to regularly hold meetings for improving law & order situation in the province.

He issued these directions from Saudi Arabia, says a news release.

The Chief Minister repeated that nothing was important than the protection of life and property of the people.

He said the law enforcement agencies should remain alert and vigilant while making every effort to protect the people.

Usman Buzdar asked the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to efficiently perform their duties and personally monitor law and order situations in their areas.

The role of police and law enforcement agencies was praiseworthy in maintaining peacein the country and the officials sacrificing their lives in the line of duty were the heroesof the nation, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Alert Saudi Arabia From Cabinet Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

T20 World 2021: Kiwis decide to field against Engl ..

T20 World 2021: Kiwis decide to field against England in the first semi-final

2 minutes ago
 Merkel, Putin Hold Phone Talks Due to Alarming Sit ..

Merkel, Putin Hold Phone Talks Due to Alarming Situation at Poland-Belarus Borde ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Considers Making Migration Problems Pretext ..

Russia Considers Making Migration Problems Pretext for Sanctions Unacceptable - ..

1 minute ago
 Italy issues warrant for grandfather of cable car ..

Italy issues warrant for grandfather of cable car boy

1 minute ago
 US Reconnaissance Plane Monitored by Russian Radar ..

US Reconnaissance Plane Monitored by Russian Radars Above Ukraine - Moscow

1 minute ago
 Divisional admin to set up museum to preserve reve ..

Divisional admin to set up museum to preserve revenue records

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.