Chief Minister directs to improve law & order situation in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the provincial cabinet committee on law & order should direct divisional and district committees to regularly hold meetings for improving law & order situation in the province.

He issued these directions from Saudi Arabia, says a news release.

The Chief Minister repeated that nothing was important than the protection of life and property of the people.

He said the law enforcement agencies should remain alert and vigilant while making every effort to protect the people.

Usman Buzdar asked the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to efficiently perform their duties and personally monitor law and order situations in their areas.

The role of police and law enforcement agencies was praiseworthy in maintaining peacein the country and the officials sacrificing their lives in the line of duty were the heroesof the nation, he added.