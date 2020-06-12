Chief Minister directs to increase capacity of hospitals in KP to deal with COVID-19 patients: Ajmal Wazir

Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Friday said that following the instructions of CM, the capacity of hospitals was being increased in the province besides establishment of high dependency units at Charsadda Headquarters and Women and Children Hospital in order to deal with COVID-19 patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Friday said that following the instructions of CM, the capacity of hospitals was being increased in the province besides establishment of high dependency units at Charsadda Headquarters and Women and Children Hospital in order to deal with COVID-19 patients.

While briefing the media, he informed that 20 beds were added to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medical Teaching Institution (MTI), a 50-bed High Dependency Unit (HDU) was established at Lady Reading Hospital has established, 17 -bed HDU was operationalized at MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital while six ventilators were provided to MTI Hayatabad Medical Complex.

He informed that 10 ICU beds and a 50-beds HDU have been established with oxygen supply at Women and Children Hospital Rajjar, Charsadda, adding that eight beds ICU at Charsadda Headquarters Hospitals has become functional where a 20-bed HDU has also become functional at Qazi Hussain Ahmad Memorial Hospital in Nowshera.

The advisor informed that capacity of hospitals would be further enhanced to cope coronavirus pandemic, adding that 25 bed ICU with 50 bed HDU would be established each at LRH, HMC and KTH by July 15. Moreover, 10 beds ICU besides 40 bed HDU would be added to Mardan Medical Complex and 10 bed ICU and 50 bed HDU would be givent to Qazi Hussain Ahmad Memorial Hospital, Nowshera.

He also informed that Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital, Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi and Women and Children Hospital Rajar Charsadda would have 50 bed HDU.

Ajmal Wazir said the the video call facility has been provided to attendants of coronavirus patients admitted at LRH where relatives could talk to the patients.

The advisor informed that Agriculture, Relief, Irrigation departments besides Rescue 1122 and personnel of the armed forces along with concerned district administrations were taking part in drive against locusts 15 districts, adding that currently 80 teams were working to overcome the issue while 758 personnel and 78 vehicles were taking part in the operation against locusts.

He said the operations against locusts were underway in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Orakzai, Kurram, South and North Waziristan, Khyber, Bajaur, Peshawar and Nowshera districts, adding PDMA was in close contact with all the concerned agencies and district administrations and was constantly monitoring the situation.

The advisor appealed to the people to report presence of locusts in any area to the PDMA on its helpline 1700 or to the agriculture department on +923481117070.

He informed that in the light of the orders of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the action was being taken against violators of the SOPs shared by the provincial government, adding 20,064 operations were carried out in a single day across the province of which 5,826 units, businesses have been issued warnings, 362 businesses sealed where fines were imposed on 1,759 persons/units across the province.