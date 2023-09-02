Chief Minister directs to installation of mega screen at Ayub Stadium

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Saturday directed the officials of the Sports department to install a mega screen at Ayub National Stadium Quetta, ahead of the Pakistan-India cricket match.

The Balochistan government would install a mega screen to allow cricket fans to enjoy the Pakistan-India face-off in the Asia Cup.

Ali Mardan Domki said the youth of Balochistan are deeply interested in sports, especially cricket and they have a lot of potential and talent.

He said in a statement issued here that the young players have made the nation proud in the field of cricket by winning laurels for the country.

He said the youth would be able to watch cricket matches live on mega screen aimed to provide an entertainment opportunity.

The national cricket team is continuing its series of victories in various international competitions, he said and wished the best for the team to play brilliantly to win the Asia Cup.