Chief Minister Directs To Remove MD LWMC Over Poor Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:45 PM

Chief Minister directs to remove MD LWMC over poor performance

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to remove Shahzeb Hasnain, MD Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) over failing to bring improvements in cleanliness arrangements of the provincial capital despite clear-cut instructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to remove Shahzeb Hasnain, MD Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) over failing to bring improvements in cleanliness arrangements of the provincial capital despite clear-cut instructions.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister had expressed strong displeasure over the poor cleanliness situation in the provincial capital.

The chief minister stated the LWMC was responsible for removal of solid waste from the city and its disposal in a proper way but the zero-waste operation was not ensured despite clear-cut instructions and leniency was shown with regard to cleanliness arrangements in the city.

Such laxity was intolerable and there was no room for any negligence now. Only those who deliver would remain in Punjab, the CM concluded.

