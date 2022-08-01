Chief Minister directs to run anti-dengue campaign across province

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday ordered to run an anti-dengue campaign to overcome the dengue spread in the wake of the ongoing monsoon season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday ordered to run an anti-dengue campaign to overcome the dengue spread in the wake of the ongoing monsoon season.

He issued these orders while presiding over a meeting here to review measures taken to control dengue in the province.

The chief minister said there should be effective monitoring and accurate reporting of the anti-dengue activities and trained staff should be hired to run this drive, adding that the full focus should be on clinical management and anti-dengue teams be mobilized at the grassroots to achieve desired results.

He said these teams should conduct regular visits and indoor and outdoor surveillance should be given special attention, asserting that anti-dengue activities should not be limited to the provincial capital, but every city in the province and breeding spots of dengue mosquitoes should be eradicated on a priority basis.

Similarly, a strong awareness campaign should be conducted to involve society, the CM said and added that the hospitals should have the best treatment arrangements for dengue patients.

During the meeting, Health secretary briefed the meeting about measures to control dengue.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former P&D chairman Salman Ghani, former principal secretary to CM GM Sikandar, secretaries, commissioner Lahore, experts and others attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

