Chief Minister directs to send extra ventilators to tertiary care hospitals for in time treatment of coronavirus patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday directed all the district hospitals to provide their extra ventilators and other equipments to tertiary care hospitals so that serious patients of coronavirus could be shifted and treated in time and properly.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on health-related issues, said a spokesperson to the CM.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro and Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi.

All the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, district health officers (DHOs) and elected representatives of the areas attended the meeting from their districts through video link.

The chief minister said there were six tertiary care hospitals in the province, except Karachi. These hospitals were in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Gambat, Khairpur, Larkana and Nawabshah. In these hospitals, the provincial government had developed best facilities to treat coronavirus patients with severe symptoms.

"I have issued directives to all the district health officers (DHOs) to send their extra ventilators and other equipments to tertiary care hospitals and once the endemic is over these ventilators and equipments would be returned to their respective hospitals," he said. He directed the DHOs to expedite their exercise.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also talked to each and every deputy commissioner, DHOs and elected representatives and inquired of them about the isolation centers/facilities they had set up in their districts and also urged them to be vigilant in their work.

The chief minister said over 4,500 people of Tablig-i-Jamaat had returned and most of them had been diagnosed as positive. Therefore, he directed all the deputy commissioners to keep the Tablig-i-Jamaat people [returned from Raiwind] in Isolation.

Those who had been diagnosed as positive their family members and others with whom they had been in close contact may also be kept in isolation at their respective homes. In case of serious condition, the patient should be shifted to designated hospital, he added.

He directed the deputy commissioner to provide food, water, fruit and tea to the people of Tablig-i-Jamaat at isolation centers.

He also directed to provide them `Jai Namaz' and copy of holy Quran for recitation.

The chief minister said there was an standard operating procedure (SOP) for testing. Under the SOP, the person with travel history and symptoms, was required to be tested. Without symptoms or suspect nobody would be tested, he declared.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to ensure proper lockdown in their respective districts.

The health minister said there were 14 experts, who would visit different districts and train them how to take a sample of a suspect and send the same to Karachi or Hyderabad for screening.