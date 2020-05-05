UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs To Set Up Canteens At Quarantine Centers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:18 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to set up canteens at different quarantine facilities including Expo Center's field hospital so that inmates could have choice of food items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to set up canteens at different quarantine facilities including Expo Center's field hospital so that inmates could have choice of food items.

However, use of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) will be mandatory for canteens' staff.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting held at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday to formulate the SoPs for home quarantine. Secretary Specialized Healthcare briefed about proposed SoPs, adding that internationally-acknowledged guidelines would be provided in black and white as protection of family members was the first priority.

The government deputed teams would also visit homes to check the quality of quarantines and affidavit would have to be given for choosing home quarantine.

It would be necessary to keep the people coming from abroad under observation for 14 days, and they would be given the option of choosing the government quarantine centres or private hotels. The result of the coronavirus test will be given in 24 hours and the patient will have to be quarantined in case of a positive result.

The CM directed to adopt a foolproof mechanism of movement of patients being sent to their districts. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed that tandoors had been installed for providing fresh roti at Expo Center and fruit, salad etc would also be given along with meals while cleanliness arrangements had further been improved.

Provincial Minister Raja Yasir Humayun and others were also present.

