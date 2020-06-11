Chief Minister directs to stabilize Naan,Roti prices

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the authorities concerned to take steps to stabilize prices of Naan and Roti.

He also directed the cabinet committee for price control to take action against violators whereas the administration should ensure availability of Naan and Roti at a fixed price.

Usman Buzdar said action would be initiated against those involved in unjustified increase in theprices of Naan and Roti as there was no justification of increasing the prices.