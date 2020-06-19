Chief Minister directs to stabilize wheat, flour prices

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday directed the departments concerned to stabilize the prices of wheat and flour in the province and made it clear that any unjustified increase would not be tolerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday directed the departments concerned to stabilize the prices of wheat and flour in the province and made it clear that any unjustified increase would not be tolerated.

He directed the food Department as well as the administrative officers to ensure regular monitoring and asked the price-control magistrates to take action against those involved in the unjustified increase in flour-price, says a handout.

Similarly, administrative machinery should ensure availability of wheat and flour at fixed rates.

The CM made it clear that prices of wheat and flour would also be monitored by him and he would check the rates by conducting raids when required.

The people cannot be left at the mercy of profiteers, he emphasised and asserted that an increase in rates was unacceptable after a decrease in petroleum products.

The line departments should proactively perform and avoid lip-serviceas public interest was dear to the government and steps for providingrelief to the people should be visible at the grassroots, the CM added.