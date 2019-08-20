Chief Minister directs to starts work on making Peshawar `Safe City' within three days

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed to complete the formulation of plan for initiating work on the Peshawar Safe City Project within three days intimating that no further delay in the materialization of the project will be entertained

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed to complete the formulation of plan for initiating work on the Peshawar Safe City Project within three days intimating that no further delay in the materialization of the project will be entertained.

While chairing a high level meeting regarding Peshawar Safe City Project, Mahmood Khan stated that the project will prove to be a milestone towards effective e-governance which will be extended to divisional headquarters after its completion in the provincial capital.

The project will be based on four major components including Integrated Emergency Response System, Integrated Intelligent Counter Surveillance System, Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic Evidence Management System.

Chief Minister stated that the project will help in establishing a centralized mechanism through which the government will monitor everything happening in Peshawar i.e monitoring of elections, natural disasters, terrorism related incidents, traffic situation, Muharram processions, VIP visits, rallies, markets etc under one roof.

According to details, under the Integrated Emergency Response System, emergency call centre will be established for citizens which will be responsible for prompt response on emergency calls & coordination with concerned quarters such as Rescue 1122, Fire Brigade, Police Station, District Administration etc.

Under the Integrated Intelligent Counter Surveillance System, IPNV cameras will be installed throughout the city including vehicular cameras for surveillance of the entire city & collection of evidence which, after completion of codal formalities, will be acceptable in courts.

The intelligent Traffic Management System will help in real time monitoring of traffic in the city through installed cameras which will monitor traffic violations, illegal vehicles and taking of prompt response including issuance of e-challans.

As per the success rate of the system in Punjab, Rs. 185 million have been generated from e-challan since Sept 2018 whereas 66% reduction in red light violations, 25% time saving for road users and 70% reduction in road accidents have also been recorded. Moreover, recovery of 113 lost children and 2112 lost vehicles has also been made possible.

Once implemented, the project will also be helpful in identifying areas with high crime rate and traffic violations which will help in efficient deployment of law enforcing officials.

Chief Minister stated that the incumbent government is committed towards improving the governance system by introducing technological reforms which will help in overhauling the governance bringing it at par with modern and international standards.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Chief Operating Officer Lahore Akbar Nasir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, IGP Muhammad Naeem Khan, Secretary Home, CCPO Peshawar and other high ranking officials.