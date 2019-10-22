Chief Minister discusses Badshahi Masjid renovation plan

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday to review performance of the Auqaf Department and a proposal for renovation of historic Badshahi Masjid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday to review performance of the Auqaf Department and a proposal for renovation of historic Badshahi Masjid

The CM said that Badshahi Masjid is historic as well as religious heritage, which would be properly renovated. He ordered for devising a comprehensive plan for complete restoration of the mosque according to the international standards. He constituted a committee under Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, which would submit its report soon. The meeting decided that the urban unit would devise and submit a master plan from Data Darbar to Badshahi Masjid.

The chief minister said that the Auqaf Department would be made commensurate with the needs and requirements of the changing times and hoped that the use of the latest technology would help improve the departmental performance.

The meeting also decided to launch an anti-encroachment operation to vacate illegal possessions of Aquaf lands and properties.

Usman Buzdar said that the standard of facilities at shrines should be improved to facilitate the visitants.

Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, chief secretary, chairman P&D, Advocate General Punjab, SMBR, DG Walled City of Lahore Authority and others attended the meeting.