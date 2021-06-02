Chief Minister distributes cheques worth Rs 85m to 51 Bar associations

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday distributed cheques worth Rs 85 million to representatives of 51 Bar associations here at 90-Shahra Quaid-e-Azam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday distributed cheques worth Rs 85 million to representatives of 51 Bar associations here at 90-Shahra Quaid-e-Azam.

The chief Minister presented cheques to representatives of District Bar associations of Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan.

He also presented cheques to Tehsil Bar Associations of Bhalwal, Kot Momin, Sahiwal, Shahpur, Silanwali, Darya Khan, Kaloor Kot, Mankera, Noorpur Thal, Quaidabad, Esa Khel, Piplaan, Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Shorkot, Bhawana, Lalian, Nowshera Virkan, Wazirabad, Pindi Bhattian, Malakwal, Phalia, Kharian, Sara-i-Alamgir, Shakarghar, Zafarwal, Chunian, Pattoki, Ferozewala, Sangla Hill, Shahkot, Chichawatni, Depalpur, Renala Khurd and Arifwala.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said the government considered the legal fraternity as its strength and the corona affected lawyers were provided assistance worth Rs100 million. Similarly, Rs 250 million was reserved for Bar associations, he said and announced to take more steps for welfare of the lawyers' community. He said health cards would also be issued to lawyers.

The lawyers thanked the CM and maintained that genuine work had been done for welfare of the lawyers' community.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Advocate General and law secretary were also present.