Chief Minister distributes compensatory cheques among families of Mohmand mine victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday has distributed financial assistance cheques amongst the families of victims of marble mines incident in Tribal District Mohmand.

He gave away cheques of Rs. 9 Lakh to the family of each martyr and Rs. one lakh to each injured person. He also announced monthly stipend of Rs. 50,000 for the family of Samiullah, the only brother of the seven sisters who was expired in the aforesaid incident.

The Chief Minister paid a short visit to district Mohmand where he met the families of the martyrs of the incident in Ziarat Marble Mine and distributed the cheques as financial assistance to the victims.

Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to CM Arif Ahmad Zai, MNA Sajid Mohmand, Commissioner Peshawar, high ups of District Administration, Rescue 1122 and other departments concerned were also present on the occasion.

Expressing his condolence and heartfelt sympathy to the victims' families, the Chief Minister said that the incident in Marble Mine was undoubtedly an extraordinary tragedy.

The government stands by the affected families and we pray for their patience and perseverance over this irreparable loss. "There is no substitute for human life, however the government is taking all possible steps for the assistance and relief of the victims", he added.

Mahmood Khan said he will not leave the victims alone and made it clear that he was constantly taking reports of the overall situation with regard to relief activities at the site. The rescue operation will continue till all the missing persons are exhumed, he assured.

The Chief Minister on this occasion lauded the role of rescue 1122, army personnel and other agencies concerned in the rescue operation and said that the prompt and speedy response of the agencies during the recent floods as well as in the marble mines incident was highly admirable. Earlier, prayers were also offered for the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.