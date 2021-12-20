Chief Minister diverts resources toward masses, Gardezi

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi Monday said that facility of Sahulat Bazaars across the province was reflection of Chief Minister's public friendly policy

During a surprise visit of Khanewal Sahulat Bazaar here on Monday, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that best quality commodities were being offered to citizens on subsidized rates through the sahulat bazaars.

He said that the provincial government has defeated inflation mafia through these bazaars. He urged bazaar administration to ensure an ample stock of sugar, flour and other commodities in the bazaars.

The provincial minister said that it was mission of the government to bring ease in lives of masses and it would be continued in future too.

He said that he would continue surprise visits of sahulat bazaars of the districts.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi gave briefing to the provincial minister on the rates and commodities being offered to the masses through these bazaars.

Gardezi met with people in sahulat bazar and inquire from them about the provision of commodities and facilities as well.

Citizens hailed and viewed that it was a revolutionary step taken by Punjab government to facilitate people.

Syed Husnain jahania Gardezi expressed satisfaction over sahulat bazar arrangements and appreciated district administration .