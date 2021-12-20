UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Diverts Resources Toward Masses, Gardezi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:11 PM

Chief Minister diverts resources toward masses, Gardezi

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi Monday said that facility of Sahulat Bazaars across the province was reflection of Chief Minister's public friendly policy

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi Monday said that facility of Sahulat Bazaars across the province was reflection of Chief Minister's public friendly policy.

During a surprise visit of Khanewal Sahulat Bazaar here on Monday, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that best quality commodities were being offered to citizens on subsidized rates through the sahulat bazaars.

He said that the provincial government has defeated inflation mafia through these bazaars. He urged bazaar administration to ensure an ample stock of sugar, flour and other commodities in the bazaars.

The provincial minister said that it was mission of the government to bring ease in lives of masses and it would be continued in future too.

He said that he would continue surprise visits of sahulat bazaars of the districts.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi gave briefing to the provincial minister on the rates and commodities being offered to the masses through these bazaars.

Gardezi met with people in sahulat bazar and inquire from them about the provision of commodities and facilities as well.

Citizens hailed and viewed that it was a revolutionary step taken by Punjab government to facilitate people.

Syed Husnain jahania Gardezi expressed satisfaction over sahulat bazar arrangements and appreciated district administration .

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Agriculture Visit Khanewal From Government Best Flour

Recent Stories

Press Release from Business Wire: Merck

Press Release from Business Wire: Merck

2 minutes ago
 The youngest leaders in the world

The youngest leaders in the world

2 minutes ago
 Western allies express 'grave concern' over Hong K ..

Western allies express 'grave concern' over Hong Kong election: joint statement

2 minutes ago
 Gill felicitates Shaukat Tareen on his election as ..

Gill felicitates Shaukat Tareen on his election as senator

2 minutes ago
 Five more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP ..

Five more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

6 minutes ago
 People from different faith living peacefully in P ..

People from different faith living peacefully in Pakistan: ADC Abbottabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.