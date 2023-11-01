Open Menu

Chief Minister Domki Visits Sandman High School Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Chief Minister Domki visits Sandman High School Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday visited to Sandman High School Quetta and inspected classrooms and interacted with students.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Secretary Education, Secretary Communication and Works Quetta also accompanied the Chief Minister.

School Principal Dr. Naseer Shah briefed the Chief Minister regarding the institution saying that CGPA grading system would be established in the school from 2025.

Chief Minister also inspected computer and science lab, and marked it as an exemplary government school.

He wished all government schools should be standardized in the same way.

He also directed the Secretary Education that he should also visit government schools in rural areas for improving their quality of education.

The CM gave instructions that teachers should follow their duty timing in their respective institutions, he added, action would be taken against those teachers who remained absent from their place of posting.

He also appreciated the performance of the principal of the school, Dr. Naseer Shah

