Chief Minister express sorrow over murder of former MPA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the murder of former MPA Sardar Atif Mazari.

In his message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayedto Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the heirs to bearthe loss with equanimity.