Chief Minister expresses concerns over delaying Quetta Development Package

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jamal Kamal Khan on Thursday expressed his concerns over delaying the implementation of Quetta Development Package's road construction projects, saying that unnecessary suspensions in government schemes, wastage of official funds and time could not acceptable.

He shared these views while chairing a meeting to review delaying matters of Quetta Development Package's progress. Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Secretary Finance Noor-ul Haq Baloch and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

While Project Director Commissioner Quetta Usman Ali Khan briefed the meeting about Quetta Package Development's matters.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said hefty funds had allocated for Quetta Development Package for interest of public and beautification of Quetta city while citizens have a lot of expectation on this project about improvement of the city which was also essential for provision of facilities to people in the area.

He maintained the project was delayed due to inconsistent and irresponsible objections between procurement committees of Quetta Development Package which would increase the cost of the project, saying that the committee should review all the issues of the project immediately and would complete the re-tendering process in this regard.

He said that the project was designed to enhance the cost of consultancy by raising unnecessary changes in the design of projects for only their interest.

The Chief Minister directed that the implementation of Quetta Development Package project should be initiated soon saying that any department would not be allowed to loot resources of public.