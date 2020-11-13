UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Expresses Condolence Over Death Of CJ Waqar Seth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:36 PM

Chief Minister expresses condolence over death of CJ Waqar Seth

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Jam Kamal Khan Friday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court Warqar Ahmed Seth

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Jam Kamal Khan Friday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court Warqar Ahmed Seth.

The chief minister in a condolence message, said services of late CJ Waqar Ahmed would be remembered in great words for judiciary of the country.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal rest and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

