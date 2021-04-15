Chief Minister expresses condolence over martyrdom of Dr Iqbal

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Dr Mohammad Iqbal who succumbed to corona infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Dr Mohammad Iqbal who succumbed to corona infection.

In his condolence message he sympathized with the bereaved family members and prayed eternal peace for the department soul.

He also prayed courage for the family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The CM highly appreciated the services of Dr Iqbal and others paramedic staff in the war against corona pandemic and said that they were protecting the lives of others while risking their own.

He said the provincial government highly values the services and sacrifices of doctors and paramedic staff.