Chief Minister Expresses Condolences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:32 PM

Chief Minister expresses condolences

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of mother-in-law of TV anchorperson Junaid Saleem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of mother-in-law of tv anchorperson Junaid Saleem.

In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

More Stories From Pakistan

