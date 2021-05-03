Chief Minister Expresses Condolences
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of mother-in-law of tv anchorperson Junaid Saleem.
In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.