Chief Minister expresses grief over death of Saraiki singer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Saraiki singer Shafaullah Khan Rokhri.

In his condolence message on Saturday, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Usman Buzdar said that Shafaullah Khan Rokhri had a special place in Saraiki singing.

The services of the late singer would be remembered for the promotion of Saraiki singing,he added.