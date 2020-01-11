UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Expresses Grief Over Death Of Arshad Saeed

Chief Minister expresses grief over death of Arshad Saeed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Arshad Saeed, Director (Admn) DGPR office.

In a condolence message issued here on Saturday, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage and strength to the bereavedfamily to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

