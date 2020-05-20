UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Expresses Grief Over Death Of PTI MPA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 09:22 PM

Chief Minister expresses grief over death of PTI MPA

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of PTI MPA Shaheen Raza due to coronavirus and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of PTI MPA Shaheen Raza due to coronavirus and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message issued here on Wednesday, he said she was a valuable asset and her services for the party would be remembered.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage tothe bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

