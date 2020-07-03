UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:57 PM

Chief Minister expresses grief over loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to collision between a train and the van near Farooqabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to collision between a train and the van near Farooqabad.

In a condolence message here on Friday, he has extended sympathiesto the bereaved heirs and directed the health department to provide thebest treatment facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Punjab Van Farooqabad Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Conservator Forest Sibi Division inspects Forest a ..

1 minute ago

Solution of people's problems govt's top priority: ..

1 minute ago

DC dissatisfied with anti-dengue campaign results

1 minute ago

SCCI concerned over hours long power outages on in ..

1 minute ago

Seven gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

24 minutes ago

Homemade bomb injures four in Cameroon capital

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.