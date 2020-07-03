Chief Minister expresses grief over loss of lives

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to collision between a train and the van near Farooqabad.

In a condolence message here on Friday, he has extended sympathiesto the bereaved heirs and directed the health department to provide thebest treatment facilities to the injured.