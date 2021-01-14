UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Expresses Grief Over Sepoys Martyrdom

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of three sepoys during an operation against terrorist's hideouts in North Waziristan and extended sympathies to the heirs of Sepoy Zia-ul-Islam, Lance Naik Abbas Khan and Azaib Ahmed.

In a statement, the chief minister said the brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and the nation salutes their bravery.

They have sacrificed for maintaining peace in the country and the martyred sons are the heroes of the whole nation, he added.

The nation is united against the terrorists as Pakistan has become a citadel of peace and tranquillity due to immortal sacrifices of the martyrs, concluded the CM.

